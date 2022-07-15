Razer’s Tomahawk Mini-ITX Gaming PC Case reaches new low price at $130 (Save 31%)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX Gaming Case for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $189, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This case features dual-sided tempered glass swivel doors that swing out to the side so you have easy access to the computer internals while also showing off what’s inside during operation. Razer Chroma RGB lighting is also present with this case which can be customized for “greater game immersion.” You can even leverage liquid cooling with support for a radiator up to 240mm in size. There are also built-in dust filters to keep the PC internals clean. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ITX Case for $84. With this case, you’ll find most panels include ventilation with no tempered glass to be seen. You can load the case with up to seven fans and fits CPU coolers up to 155mm tall or radiators up to 280mm long radiators. A triple slot GPU can fit inside this case as well so you won’t have to sacrifice gaming performance for a small form factor rig. Every panel and frame part can be dismantled for complete access to the computer when performing maintenance or building one out.

Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX Gaming Case features:

To build the ultimate gaming desktop, it begins with a frame that can support the performance within. Meet the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX—a mini-ITX metal gaming chassis that exudes both form and function, equipped with premium features to accommodate your idea of the perfect rig, whatever it may be.

