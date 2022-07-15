LG’s 24-inch 1080p monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate at new low of $147 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the LG 24-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $146.99 shipped. Normally $190, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re still using a 60Hz monitor, then it’s time to upgrade. This display from LG packs a 1080p resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz. At 1080p, even previous-generation graphics cards, as well as entry-level current-generation, should be able to drive it with ease. The 165Hz refresh rate also allows you to enjoy high-refresh-rate gaming with more frames being sent (and actually have them shown). It also supports FreeSync Premium for a tear-free experience that many budget monitors are prone to. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings from today’s lead deal toward picking up the North Bayou full-motion monitor arm that can be picked up for $31 once you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s nice to have a built-in stand with your monitor, it takes up valuable desk space, which can be crucial for smaller work areas. North Bayou’s model offers full motion which means that it can move up, down, left, and right as well as tilt side to side so you can position the screen exactly where you need it.

If you’re tired of gaming at low frame rates or settings, then don’t miss out on the RTX 3090 deal we found earlier today. While still pretty pricy, it’s available at $530 off its normal going rate, coming in at $1,270. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just not ready for a GPU upgrade, then consider picking up the Elgato Stream Deck XL which is down to $221 with a rare discount today, ready to deliver a solid upgrade to your streaming setup.

