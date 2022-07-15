Today’s Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier deal undercuts Prime Day at $40, more from $30

Amazon is now offering the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier at $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off, $3 under our Prime Day mention, and the lowest price we can find. Designed to help folks who struggle with “allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion, or symptoms caused by pet dander,” it sports 3-stage filtration and 360-degree VortexAir tech in a compact unit that can fit right on most nightstands. Alongside three fan speeds, this model also doubles as an oil diffuser and is designed with an aroma pad so you can add some essential oils to the air purifying process here. Head below for more Levoit air purifier and humidifier deals.

More Levoit air purifier offers

Levoit Humidifier deals:

While you will find some smart air purifier deals in the list above, there are plenty of other ways to make your living space more intelligent right here. One notable offer has the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with a rare price drop at $78 off sitting alongside a new Amazon all-time low on the Google Nest Thermostat at $86.

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier features:

If you struggle with allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion, or symptoms caused by pet dander, the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is ready to help you create a healthy space. Breathe freely and sleep better as the air purifier uses 360° VortexAir Technology 3.0 and 3-stage filtration to ensure top-notch air purification. Sleep soundly without loud rattling coming from your air purifier. This little air purifier keeps noise levels as low as 25dB while keeping your space fresh.

