Samsung 2022 Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV see post-Prime Day deals from $848 (Save up to $400)

As one of the more highly-anticipated Prime Day 2022 home theater discounts, Samsung’s 2022 lineup of The Frame TVs are getting in on the savings ahead of Amazon’s event officially going live. The brand’s latest displays are now available courtesy of Amazon in several different sizes with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 55-inch Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,197.99. Down from $1,498, you’re looking at $300 in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $100 below the previous discount.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

On top of the novel design, Samsung also backs its new Frame 2022 TVs with some other notable features. For starters, there’s both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support built-in on top of Alexa integration. Another big upgrade from the now previous-generation 2021 models is that you’ll now find four HDMI 2.1 ports this time around instead of just a single one from last time around. We break down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here, though all of the discounted sizes are detailed below too.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

