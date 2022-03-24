Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-order with AirPlay 2, matte screens, more

After originally being revealed back at CES in January, Samsung’s new lineup of Frame 2022 TVs are finally available for pre-order. Arriving with all of the staples the series has rocked in the past like 4K HDR panels, AirPlay 2, and the unique picture frame mode, the refreshed models now pack improvements like an anti-reflective matte display finish and more. Now available for pre-order, all of the details are down below.

Pricing revealed on new Samsung Frame 2022 TVs

Back when we first got a look at the latest editions of Samsung Frame TV, the CES 2022 showcase had plenty to actually detail about the stealth home theater upgrades. While there are some upgrades this time around, the main premise of these televisions remains the same. With a slick design that blends in with your home decor, the Frame series questions why almost every model on the market arrives with a black plastic bezel.

Trading in that traditional design for a more stylish wood finish, the Samsung Frame 2022 TVs are just like their counterparts from years past. There’s still a 4K HDR QLED panel at the center of the experience backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, not to mention FreeSync for some added improvements while gaming. Over on the connectivity and smart features side of the equation, Samsung is still delivering staples in the lineup like onboard streaming service support. That’s alongside more novel features like AirPlay 2 integration for casting content from an iPhone, as well as HomeKit and built-in Alexa.

As for what’s new this time around, the main improvement of the new 2022 editions of Samsung Frame TV is the anti-gate finish on the screen. This new Matte Display, as Samsung calls it, delivers a low-reflective panel that should help keep the picture visible even in brighter rooms – which considering the Frame is meant to be placed in more unconventional spaces thanks to its picture frame-like design is kind of a big deal. There are also four HDMI 2.1 ports this time around instead of just a single one like the 2021 version.

Now available for pre-order

When these new TVs were first announced earlier in the year, pricing wasn’t available. Now that the release date is just weeks away, those details have been revealed. Slated to release next month on April 11, the new lineup of Samsung Frame 2022 TV is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Here’s a full breakdown of which sizes are available and the corresponding list prices.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Past years have seen Samsung provide much more incremental updates to its popular Frame series, and now 2022 is actually dishing out some more notable changes this time around. In previous years, it has been a much easier recommendation to just save some cash by going with the now more affordable, and often times discounted, previous-generation models. But if you plan on bringing one of the TVs into an area of your home with brighter sunlight during the day, the refreshed screen may certainly make all the difference.

