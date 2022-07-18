Bring an 8-cup Dash Turbo Popcorn Maker to movie night at $25 (New Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the 8-cup Dash Turbo POP Popcorn Maker for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, you can now score the white or turquoise colorways at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Today’s all-time low delivers 8-cups of popcorn per cycle with a one-touch start button and an oil-free hot air system. This is also the latest model that “allows for faster popping, reduces unpopped kernels, and eliminates overcooking.” The included measuring cup also doubles as a butter melting tray – “add a tablespoon of butter while your popcorn pops, and pour once melted for movie theater-style, fresh popcorn.” More details below. 

Scoop up 8-pounds of Orville Redenbacher’s Gourmet Popcorn Kernels while you’re at it, just make sure to also check out the Mueller Ultra Pop model. This popcorn popper comes in at under $20 Prime shipped right now and delivers a similar experience, albeit with a smaller capacity, as the model above for less. 

Alongside this deal on Instant Pot’s new Duo Crisp Air Fryer Multi-Cooker, this morning we also spotted some solid price drops on Ninja cookers and kitchen gear. One standout is the Foodi air fryer grill that is now 50% off the new listing in Amazon renewed condition at $100 shipped. Browse through all of today’s post-Prime Day Ninja price drops right here and even more in our home goods deal hub.  

Dash Turbo POP Popcorn Maker features:

  • CYCLONIC AIR FLOW: New design allows for faster popping, reduces unpopped kernels, & eliminates overcooking. Produces up to 8 cups of freshly made popcorn per cycle.
  • QUICK + EASY: Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one touch start button, for hot and fresh popcorn in minutes.
  • HEALTHIER: The Dash Turbo Pop Popcorn Machine uses hot air (no oil or added preservative from microwave bags) to quickly and efficiently pop 8 cups of hot and fresh popcorn. Perfect for parties, large group gatherings, or a quiet date night in.

