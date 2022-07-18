Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Grill with meat thermometer up to 50% off at $100, more

Woot via Amazon is now offering the refurbished Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This Amazon renewed model ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee and has been “professionally inspected, tested and cleaned.” It goes for around $200 brand new or even more at Amazon right now with today’s deal about $40 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit for the lowest total we can find. Combining indoor grill action with a built-in 4-quart air fryer, this one also comes with the handy integrated meat thermometer to ensure your food is cooked to the ideal temperature. It has four smart protein settings and nine customizable doneness level presets alongside the ability to grill, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate from a single unit. The temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield, and cool-air zone that reduces smoke are nice touches as well. More details and ninja cooker offers below.

More Ninja kitchen gear deals:

Speaking of Ninja deals, we are also tracking solid price drop on its iced coffee-ready DualBrew System. Regularly $200, you can land one of these for $128 shipped right now at Amazon with all of the details you need waiting in this morning’s coverage. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more including Anova’s pro model Sous Vide Precision Cooker at $200 off the going rate.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fryer Grill features:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer

Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char-grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char-grilled marks and flavors

Smart Cook System—4 smart protein settings, 9 customizable doneness levels, and the Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. No more guesswork and no more under or over cooking

XL Capacity—grill 50% more food than the original Ninja Foodi Grill for delicious family-sized meals. Grill grate fits up to 6 steaks, up to 24 hot dogs, mains and sides at the same time, and more 6-in-1 indoor grill

