Instant Pot’s new 6.5-qt. Duo Crisp Air Fryer Multi-Cooker is now $50 off at $180 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the latest model Instant Pot 6.5-quart Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid Multi-Cooker for $179.95 shipped. Regularly $230 and currently matched directly from Instant Pot, this is $50 off the going rate, within $5 of the one-time low, and the best price we can find. Alongside the usual convenience you’ll find with the popular Instant Pot cookers, this one delivers the Ultimate lid that can handle all of the pressure cooking and air frying programs under one roof with 13-in-1 functionality (air fryer, pressure cooker, sauté, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, yogurt, sous vide, and bread proofing). The large LCD screen is joined by a protective inner stainless steal cover that “keeps the air frying heating unit clean during pressure cooking” as well. Head below for additional details.

Instant Pot 6.5-quart Duo Crisp Ultimate features:

13-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air Fryer, Pressure Cooker, Sauté, Slow Cook, Steam, Warm, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Yogurt, Sous Vide and Bread Proofing

THE INSTANT POT THAT AIR FRIES: From the makers of the best-selling Duo series comes a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, with removable air fryer cover.

EASY-TO-READ INSTRUCTIONS: The only multi-cooker with step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display making cooking simple!

STAINLESS STEAL AIR FRYER COVER: We thought everything! Protective inner stainless steal cover keeps the air frying heating unit clean during pressure cooking.

