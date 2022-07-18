Anker starts the week with latest iPhone and Android accessory sale from $17

Anker is kicking off the week by launching a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. Delivering free shipping across the lot in orders over $25 or for Prime members, there is a collection of smartphone accessories and more up for grabs this time around. Leading the way is the all-new PowerCore Fusion 5K 2-in-1 Power Bank at $34.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, this is the very first discount to date at $15 off and marking a new all-time low. Providing 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your everyday carry, the new PowerCore Fusion 5K arrives with an extra trick up its sleeve compared to your typical battery pack. There’s a built-in fold out AC adapter that lets you not only juice up your smartphone from the built-in battery over USB-C, but also by plugging right into the wall. Head below for more from $17.
Anker discounts go live to start the week:
- Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Nano II 65W 3-port USB-C Charger: $50 (Reg. $66)
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: $28 (Reg. $35)
- 6-Outlet Surge Protector w/ Nightlight: $20 (Reg. $26)
- USB-C Braided Nylon Cable 2-pack: $17 (Reg. $24)
- Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds: $36 (Reg. $46)
Outside of smartphone accessories, two of Anker’s latest Mac companions are also still on sale this week. Perfect for elevating your streaming rig or video call setup, new all-time lows are available on a pair of the brand’s latest webcams. Headlined by the new B600 Video Bar with built-in stream light and its latest 2K webcam, pricing starts at the lowest to date from $50.
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5K features:
When the battery is low, charge your device from a wall outlet or on the go with the built-in portable charger. The 5,000mAh cuboid-shaped portable charger has a built-in foldable plug so it’s almost unnoticeable in any pocket or bag. Give yourself peace of mind with a long-lasting battery that maintains a maximum battery capacity of 90%—even after 20 months.
