New all-time lows land on Anker’s B600 Video Bar and PowerConf 2K webcam from $50

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new B600 Video Bar for $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched at $220 earlier in the year, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts to date as well as a new all-time low of $60 off. This is also $27 under our previous mentions. The new AnkerWork Video Bar arrives as a comprehensive upgrade to your video calling or streaming setup that does way more than just upgrade your webcam. Everything starts with a 2K camera sensor and backed by adaptive image tuning and autofocus as well as four built-in microphones. Then there’s an LED light bar at the top for illuminating your space with adjustable lighting temperatures. I have personally been using one of these for Twitch streaming over the past few months and our Tested with 9to5Toys review details just what to expect from the package. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a more affordable upgrade for your setup, Anker’s Amazon storefront also has its new PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam on sale. This more affordable offering is also down to a new all-time low when clipping the on-page coupon, taking the usual $70 going rate and dropping that down to $50.39. This is $9 under our previous mention and the best price yet.

As Anker’s latest workstation upgrade, the PowerConf C200 arrives at the other end of the spectrum as its higher-end Video Bar discounted above. Delivering 2K webcam capabilities much the same, this unit packs a handheld form-factor with built-in mount that can be positioned on everything from your laptop screen to iMacs, exterior monitors, and more. On top of the adjustable 95-degree field of view and dual microphones, Anker also includes low-light correction and auto focus.

While either of the Anker webcams above will handle ensuring you look the best during streams, video calls, and the like, a dedicated audio solution might be in the cards for the best possible sound. Elevating your setup, the Elgato Wave XLR mic audio interface is on sale for one of the first times and provides heads-up multifunctional control knob alongside USB-C and plenty of features for content creators to enjoy at $120.

Anker B600 Video Bar features:

Declutter your workspace area by merging your camera, speaker, microphone, and light into one AI-powered camera for your computer monitor, and put the extra space to good use. Make sure to insert both the data and power cables into the correct ports for seamless operation. Integrated with VoiceRadar️, the 4-mic array on this video conference camera will make sure your colleagues hear everything you have to say instead of the background noise.

