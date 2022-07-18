ASUS’ modular wireless Claymore II gaming keyboard returns to 2022 low of $220

Amazon now offers the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $219.99 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 19% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. The Claymore II was designed to give you flexibility and the ability to configure the setup to your liking with the detachable number pad and wireless and wired operation. Want more space for your mouse but still want a Numpad for other work you do? Move it to the opposite side of the keyboard. This keyboard comes with RX red switches with a 100-million keystroke lifespan and per-key RGB backlighting. When being used wirelessly, you’re looking at a total of 43 hours of battery life on a single charge with a quick 30-minute recharge netting you an additional 18 hours. Rounding out this keyboard are four hotkeys, a volume control wheel, USB passthrough, and wireless Aura Sync RGB control. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $62. Here you’re looking at a keyboard with the ability to function both with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for greater platform compatibility. You’ll have a total of six programmable G keys for programming macros, hotkeys, and in-app commands to assist you while streaming or gaming. With just two AA batteries, you can expect to see up to 18 months of battery life without worrying about having to recharge every week. You do lose out on any sort of RGB lighting as the keys here even lack a simple white backlight which saves power and leads to that 18-month battery life.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals such as the ASUS ROG Strix Flare PNK Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which can be had for $113.50. This rare price drop means you can pick up ASUS’ two-tone gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Brown switches and underglow lighting with this deal coming within $10 of the all-time low.

ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Keyboard features:

The ROG Claymore II elite gaming keyboard delivers a host of features designed to give you exciting new ways to play. Create your ideal gaming setup by placing the new detachable numpad on whichever side you prefer; then choose between wired or wireless mode and light it all up with Aura Sync. And once you’re in battle, assume full tactical control with ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and customizable hotkeys. The detachable numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard, or it can be removed entirely if you prefer to use ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%). It can also be programmed to be used as a macro keypad for complex in-game commands. This flexibility gives you various combinations to suit your play style and gaming setup. Play in wired or wireless 2.4 GHz RF mode, with a superfast 1 millisecond response time.

