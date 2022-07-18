MSI’s Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Crosshair 15 Laptop with RTX 3070 drops to low of $1,457

Amazon is now offerings the MSI Crosshair 15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Gaming Laptop for $1,456.78 shipped. Normally going for $1,799, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this special edition laptop. The 12th Gen Intel i7 14-core processor is backed by 16GB of RAM and RTX 3070 graphics to power through practically any game. The 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display here will be fully utilized with some more graphically intensive games needing some settings turned down. As this is the Rainbow Six Extraction Edition laptop, you’ll find plenty of design cues from the game with the distinct yellow and black color scheme to boot. Rounding out this laptop is a USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI, Ethernet, audio combo jack, and power input to fill out the I/O. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash on a new gaming laptop? Then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $967. Here you’ll see a step down to an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor and half the RAM and storage as the MSI option above. The display and graphics get cut down as well with the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz screen and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, though this system will be capable of driving that panel in most games with settings turned down for the heavier titles. Wi-Fi 6 support is present here alongside the Ethernet port on the laptop with two USB-C ports and HDMI 2.0 to round the machine out.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub to check out the latest deals on hardware and peripherals before heading out. Other than the deal on an MSI laptop above, we’re also tracking the first discount we’ve seen on the 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 Laptop for $810. You’ll find that this machine is fairly similar to the Acer Nitro 5 above with its 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display and RTX 3050 graphics.

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Laptop features:

The illuminated Spectrum Backlight Keyboard is inspired by the futuristic colors found in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction with highlighted WASD keys for faster and more seamless movement in-game.

Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition comes with a new Cooler Boost 5 design that equips with 2 fans and 6 pipes to ensure great performance under extreme gaming.

Dynamic Boost 2.0 delivers the needed power between the GPU, GPU memory, and CPU for a greater performance boost. The AI from within manages power on a per-frame basis and optimizes for performance.

