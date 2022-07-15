Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop with RTX 3050 graphics sees first discount to $810

Amazon is now offering the 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB Laptop for $809.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this $90 discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this new gaming laptop. This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs in an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor and RTX 3050 graphics to drive its 1080p 120Hz IPS display. You’ll even make the jump to DDR5 memory with this laptop and the battery can recharge 40% in just 15 minutes using Rapid Charge. I/O looks like two USB-A ports, one USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0, an HDMI 2.0 output, Ethernet, and an audio jack with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $28 after clipping the on-page coupon. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

The 256GB SSD of the Lenovo laptop above is on the smaller side for a gaming-centric machine as games take up more space than ever before. You can expand it by picking up the 500GB Kingston XS2000 Portable USB-C SSD for $70. This drive is capable of speeds up to 2,000MB/s over this USB-C connection with a 1TB model at the Prime Day price of $108.

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Gaming 3 features:

Elevate your game and esports experience beyond the realm of the “acceptable” with the IdeaPad Gaming 3 – a Windows PC that stands tall among your gaming circle. Engineered with the latest generation AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 graphics, DDR5 memory and NVMe SSD storage options, this Lenovo gaming laptop is sleek, slim, and ready to deliver top-notch gaming performance. The 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS screen offers 120Hz refresh rate . Enjoy powerful sound with 2 x 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic Audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!