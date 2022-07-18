Save 33% on Razer’s Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Mouse with changing dock at $100

Amazon is now offering the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for the Mercury White model. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 74g. The ambidextrous design of the Viper Ultimate also means anyone can use it with comfort regardless of left- or right-handedness. The charging dock features Chroma RGB lighting that can be synced with other Razer products while also recharging the mouse while not in use. There’s a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer optical switches, and eight programmable buttons to round out this mouse. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $38.50. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Head over to our PC gaming hub to check out the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Keyboard which has returned to the 2022 low of $220. You can choose between having a full-size keyboard with a number pad or an 80% form factor without the pad. There is even dual-mode connectivity with wireless and wired operation available.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse and Charging Dock features:

Forget about average and claim the unfair advantage with the Razer Viper Ultimate—a wireless gaming mouse built to win. Designed to be a true extension of a gamer, this deadly predator comes with our most cutting-edge technology, and is ready to sink its fangs into the competition.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!