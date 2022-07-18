Sony’s latest 50-inch HDMI 2.1 4K Smart AirPlay 2 TV hits new low at $598, more up to $500 off

Alongside a breach of deep price drops on the latest Samsung The Frame models, Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 50-inch X80K Series 4K Smart Google TV for $598 shipped. Regularly $650 at Best Buy where it is currently selling for $600, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since launch back in March with as much as $150 in savings to be had. The Google TV features Assistant-based (Alexa compatible as well) voice commands alongside HDR and Dolby Vision support, AirPlay 2 streaming, and Sony’s Triluminos Pro treatment for “billions of accurate colors.” From there, you’ll land HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well as built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Head over to our launch coverage for additional details and down below for even more Sony 2022 4K TV deals.

More Sony 2022 4K TV deals:

As we mentioned above, you can find some brilliant post-Prime Day offers now live on Samsung’s 2022 The Frame 4K TVs in our coverage from over the weekend. Then swing by our home theater deal hub for additional ways to bolster your living room entertainment center including projectors, sound systems, and more.

Sony 50-inch X80K Series 4K Smart Google TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING– The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.

WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS- Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro.

PREMIUM SMART TV– Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.

