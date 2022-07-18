Uncork bottles in style this summer with a 2022 low on Cuisinart’s steel wine opener at $24

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members pr in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, like it fetches and directly from Cuisinart and just about everywhere else, today’s deal is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. Delivering an attractive stainless steel housing you won’t see on a number of more expensive options out there, this electric model is designed to provide an elegant and neat option for opening bottles. It “powers through” natural and synthetic corks without breakage, according to Cuisinart, and also comes along with the charging stand (it can uncork up to 50 bottles before the internal battery needs to get juiced back up) and a foil cutter to neatly trim off the seal (you can store it in the base between uses). More details below. 

If you’re the type to prefer a classic manual option, the HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener is one of the most popular options you’ll find on Amazon. It sells for less than half the price of today’s electric option at just under $11 Prime shipped with a steel build and a wood-accented handle. 

Alongside today’s deal on the Dash Turbo Popcorn Maker, there are plenty of new price drops resting in our home goods deal hub right now from multi-cookers and air fryers to oral care products and much more. One notable example is Ninja’s regularly $200 iced coffee-ready DualBrew System that is now marked down to $128 shipped on Amazon and you’ll find all of the details on that right here

Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener features:

  • Uncorks up to 50 bottles on one charge, recharges quickly with NiHM battery pack
  • Simple operation with two buttons: “Remove” to uncork wine and “Eject” to release cork
  • Stainless steel design looks elegant and wipes clean easily
  • Powers through synthetic or natural corks without breakage
  • Foil cutter included to neatly trim off foil seals, stores in charging base
  • Compact, cordless, lightweight design

