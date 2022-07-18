Ninja’s regularly $200 iced coffee-ready DualBrew System now down at $128 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $127.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is $72 under the going rate, $32 below the previous deal price, and the best we can find. It is currently listed at $180 via Walmart. This model delivers three brewing styles to your coffee setup including Classic, Rich, and Over Ice for all of your cold brew needs this summer and beyond. It features the ability to brew single cups as well as various amounts into the included carafe alongside a removable 60-ounce reservoir, a keep warm function, and a single-serve platform that elevates the mug to reduce splashing. More details below.

But if you’re just after a basic coffee maker for standard drip-action into a carafe, take a look at this 5-cup Mini Brew model from Mr. Coffee. It comes in at just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon right now, and while it doesn’t come with the advanced feature set, it will save you a small fortune over the Ninja above.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on Instant’s 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother. This option delivers delicious foamy milk to your morning routine no matter which brewer you might have at your disposal. Regularly $40, you can land one via Amazon at just over $32 right now and all of the details you need are right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

