GoPro HERO10 Black hits best price of the year at $350 in time for summer (Reg. $500)

GoPro is now offering its latest HERO10 Black Action Camera for $349.98 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is $50 below the competing Amazon discount and a new 2022 low. This is also the best we’ve seen since November, with this offer matching that holiday discount. Delivering GoPro’s latest action camera, the recent HERO10 Black arrives with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

Included alongside the HERO10 is a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s service that offers quite a few perks. You’ll save 50% on future purchases, while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage and a total camera replacement warranty should anything happen while filming out and about. The service does auto-renew at its full price after the first year, so keep that in mind. Learn more right here.

If your mobile photography setup could use some extra storage, this morning we spotted a notable discount on PNY’s latest V2 portable SSD. Delivering 1,100MB/s transfer speeds that are ideal for offloading photos and videos from your GoPro shoots, there’s a rugged design that’ll be right at home in your EDC setup at $60.

GoPro HERO10 Black features:

All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. The revolutionary new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and bar-shattering HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. To simplify things, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

