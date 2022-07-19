PNY’s latest V2 portable SSD is faster and more affordable than competitors at $60 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the PNY Pro Elite V2 500GB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. This relatively new model launched on Amazon back in February and is just now seeing its first notable price drop. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Alongside bringing some affordable SSD storage to your at-home and EDC setup, this model also delivers even faster transfer speeds than some of the major players in the space at up to 1,100MB/s – the 500GB SanDisk Extreme that isn’t quite as fast sells for over $100. You’ll also find support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 gear, USB-C and USB-A connectivity via the included cables, and what PNY refers to as a “sleek designed aluminum housing.” The extended 3-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Additional details below.

Just to further highlight how notable today’s lead deal really is, even the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD that clocks in at less than half the speed sells for $60. When it comes to a latest-generation 500GB configuration that can reach speeds as fast as the PNY above, it’s really not easy to find something that delivers better value for your money.

While not quite as affordable as the PNY featured here today, we are indeed still tracking some Amazon all-time lows on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s Portable SSD. These options up your transfer speeds even more and start at a comparatively value-packed price tag of $70 (the 1TB model is selling for $108). You can get a complete breakdown of the feature set and historical pricing data in our recent deal coverage right here. On the internal side of things, a new all-time low on the Samsung 7,000MB/s 980 PRO SSD at $140 is still live from yesterday as well.

PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable SSD:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,100MB/s read and 700MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!