Banish gas and oil from summer lawn care with this Greenworks 14-inch electric mower at $180

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 14-inch 48V Cordless Electric Mower for $180.22 shipped. Normally fetching $280, today’s offer is most notably marking a new all-time low. The $100 in savings delivers the best price yet at $9 under our previous mention while providing an even more affordable option for finally ditching gas and oil this summer. Centered around a 14-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks electric mower is on the smaller side but will still make quick work of mid-sized yards thanks to the cord-free and electric design. Bundled alongside the mower itself are a pair of 4Ah batteries with USB charging capabilities to go alongside the dual rapid charger.

The $180 price point of the lead deal is pretty hard to beat as far as a battery-powered offering goes, but those willing to drag a power cord around the lawn can save even more. This $98 Greenworks offering packs an 18-inch cutting deck and all of the same gas- and oil-free perks for nearly half the cost. You will have to keep it plugged in through each lawn mowing session, but won’t have to pay nearly as much for a cord-free option.

Though if you’re looking for an EV to cruise around on this summer, we’re tracking some rare discounts this week courtesy of the popular Rad Power Bikes lineup. Right now, it’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike is sitting at the 2022 low of $1,649 with $249 in savings to go alongside the more rugged RadRunner 2 with built-in cargo rack at $1,299.

Greenworks 14-inch 48V Cordless Electric Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

