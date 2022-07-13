RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $249 off at 2022 low of $1,649, plus RadRunner 2 at $1,299

Joining in on all of the other green energy deals for Prime Day, Rad Power Bikes is discounting a pair of its popular e-bikes. Leading the way is the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike for $1,649 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at $250 off. This beats our previous mention by $50 and is also the first discount in months.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20 MPH top speed, as wel. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings.

If you’re in the market for an e-bike with a bit more function, we’re also tracking a discount on the more affordable RadRunner 2. This jack of all trades bike is now down to $1,299 direct from Rad Power and is $200 off its usual $1,499 going rate. Marking a new 2022 low, we last saw this one at $100 off earlier in the spring. Powered by a similar 750W motor as the lead deal, the RadRunner 2 takes on a different approach by building a rack onto the back of the e-bike. Able to carry cargo or a second rider, this can hit top speeds of 20 MPH with a more rugged and utilitarian frame design, much of which we praised in our hands-on review.

As far as other Green discounts go today, Prime Day has rolled out a pair of price cuts on popular portable power stations. Marking down prices to the lowest of the year on two of our favorite brands, Jackery Explorer models now start as low as $112 alongside off-grid Goal Zero gear from $90.

RadRover 6 Plus features:

The ebike model that started it all: Hop on our flagship fat tire and you may never want to leave. Now in its sixth version, the RadRover 6 Plus powers through all types of weather and terrain, with the technology and design to make it your best ebike ride yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!