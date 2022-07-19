Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 brings Assistant to the nightstand at $35, today only (Save 50%)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer amounts to a new 2022 low at 50% off and while undercutting our previous mention by $5. Lenovo’s last second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant to bring some smart control to the nightstand. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control, music playback, and answering queries packed into the 4-inch screen design. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details and then head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in display features that make the lead deal a better nightstand companion, going with Google’s own smart speaker can deliver a more affordable package. The latest Nest Mini now sits at $30 in several styles and will provide access to Google Assistant in much of the same hands-free fashion as the Lenovo offering above. Though to save those $5, you’re looking at a more streamlined package that forgoes the display for being a voice-first device.

As far as other ways to elevate your Assistant setup, this week kicked off with a price cut on a 3-node Google Nest Wifi Router system. This package is now down to a new all-time low, delivering 6,600-square feet of coverage in the process of marking down the price to $199. Alongside just Wi-Fi coverage though, you’re also getting three routers that all double as Assistant speakers for blackening your home in mesh coverage and access the digital helper.

Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 has a 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos. Choose a customizable clock face or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed. With multiroom audio, you can add your Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!