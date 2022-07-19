Ninja Foodie cookware sets with 10-yr. warranties now up to $80 off from $230

Amazon is now offering the Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $530, this is $80 off the going rate, matching both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon outside of a one-time offer back in January. For comparison sake, you’ll pay $400 for the 13-piece set at Bed Bath and Beyond. Essentially refreshing your entire cookware collection in one fell swoop, the Foodi set delivers a hard-anodized nonstick treatment that won’t “stick, chip, or flake.” Alongside the 10-year guarantee, they are oven-safe up to 500-degrees so you can take dishes from the stovetop to the broiler with ease alongside a series of tempered glass lids, 13 mm-thick stainless steel rims, and a design that “sears like stainless.” Head below for more starting from $230.

While not the lowest price we have tracked, Amazon is also offering the smaller 8-piece Ninja set at $229.99 shipped, down from $270. The specs and feature set are exactly the same as the set detailed above, just with a less versatile and expansive collection of pots and pans.

We have seen a series of notable post-Prime Day Ninja deals go live over the last five days or so, the best of which are lined up below:

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set features:

NEVERSTICK DIFFERENCE: Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond.

10 YEAR GUARANTEE: NeverStick Technology is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing, and to deliver easy food release day after day without sticking.* *When used as directed.

HARD-ANODIZED EXTERIOR: This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!