Ninja Foodie cookware sets with 10-yr. warranties now up to $80 off from $230

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
$80 off From $230

Amazon is now offering the Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $530, this is $80 off the going rate, matching both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon outside of a one-time offer back in January. For comparison sake, you’ll pay $400 for the 13-piece set at Bed Bath and Beyond. Essentially refreshing your entire cookware collection in one fell swoop, the Foodi set delivers a hard-anodized nonstick treatment that won’t “stick, chip, or flake.” Alongside the 10-year guarantee, they are oven-safe up to 500-degrees so you can take dishes from the stovetop to the broiler with ease alongside a series of tempered glass lids, 13 mm-thick stainless steel rims, and a design that “sears like stainless.” Head below for more starting from $230

While not the lowest price we have tracked, Amazon is also offering the smaller 8-piece Ninja set at $229.99 shipped, down from $270. The specs and feature set are exactly the same as the set detailed above, just with a less versatile and expansive collection of pots and pans. 

We have seen a series of notable post-Prime Day Ninja deals go live over the last five days or so, the best of which are lined up below:

  • Ninja’s $200 iced coffee-ready DualBrew System now $128
  • Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Grill up to 50% off
  • Ninja Nutri-Blender 600W Personal Blender now 25% off

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set features:

  • NEVERSTICK DIFFERENCE: Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond.
  • 10 YEAR GUARANTEE: NeverStick Technology is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing, and to deliver easy food release day after day without sticking.* *When used as directed.
  • HARD-ANODIZED EXTERIOR: This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $10 on TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Video Doorbell w...
New minimalist Caudabe clip and stick AirTag cases laun...
Echelon’s new Smart EX-7s fitness bike with 22-in...
Android app deals of the day: Dungeon Village 2, Pocket...
ASUS’ ROG Rapture 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router sees new ...
Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Control System ...
Popular electric Rad Power Bikes now up to $350 off fro...
ASUS’ liquid-cooled RTX 3080Ti OC Edition graphic...
Load more...
Show More Comments