New Amazon low hits the heatsink-equipped Samsung 7,000MB/s 980 PRO SSD at $140

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $139.99 shipped. This one launched back in October at $230 and has carried a $170 to $180 price for most of this year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The 2TB model is also sitting at the second-best price we have tracked via Amazon at $249.99 shipped. Delivering up to 7,000MB/s speeds to your PC battlestation, this heatsink-equipped model is also designed to slide into your PlayStation 5 with its additional layer of thermal control. The PCIe 4.0 interface is joined by an M.2 form-factor and the NAND chip for “sustained high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more.” Head below for more and hit up our launch coverage for additional details.

If you don’t need the built-in heatsink, take a look at the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD. WD’s BLACK line is among the more popular options for gamers and this one starts from $45 with the 1TB solution going for $110. It’s not quite as fast and robust in terms of heat dispersion, but it will save you some cash and still deliver a reliable solid-state drive in the process.

While we are talking Samsung storage, be sure to check out the latest T7 Shield model we reviewed a few months ago. It is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked with the $100 Prime Day price still live on Amazon. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 and can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with the rest of the pertinent details waiting for you in our deal deal coverage. The rest of the most notable PC gaming gear deals live at the moment can be found right here.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD Gen 4 SSD features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE W/MAXIMUM HEAT CONTROL: The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs

MAXIMUM SPEED: Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs

A WINNING COMBINATION: Achieve fully immersive gameplay with sustained high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more

SMART THERMAL CONTROL: 980 PRO with Heatsink uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip; With the added heatsink, play confidently on PS5 gaming consoles and PC computers without performance drops from overheating

