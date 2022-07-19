Slice Auto Retract safety-focused utility knife with ceramic blade drops 30% to under $14

Amazon is now offering the Slice Auto Retract Box Cutter Utility Knife for $13.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, like it fetches directly from Slice as well as Lowe’s, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate, one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the lowest total we can find. This box cutter features a zirconium oxide ceramic blade that is non-conductive, anti-magnetic, “never rusts, [and is] chemically inert.” Focused on delivering a safety-first product, this auto-retractable blade is safely hidden away unless you physically hold the rubberized slide button in place as well. More details below.

If you’re looking for something that’s more delicate and precise, the Slice Manual Carton Cutter that’s ideal for cutting “boxboard, cardboard, tape, clamshell and flexible plastics” comes in at $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. “Slice safety blade’s unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe!”

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Bosch laser measure that uses Bluetooth for a precise connected experience. Then head over to our tools deal hub for more ways to expand your DIY kit this summer at a discount and visit our feature roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC while you’re at it as well.

Slice Auto Retract Utility Knife features:

Auto-retractable Blade is safely hidden when not in use (Must Hold Rubberized Slider Button While Cutting)

Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades

1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)

Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2″ – designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc

