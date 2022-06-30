Tested: Bosch laser measures use Bluetooth for a precise connected measuring experience

Bosch has been a brand long known for quality in the woodworking, DIY, and construction industry. Today, we’re taking a look at two of the brand’s Bluetooth-connected laser measures and what all they have to offer you either on the job site or even during a home renovation. The two models we’re looking at have vastly different feature sets but still share a lot of similarities. So, which Bosch laser measure is right for you? The GLM165-27CG or the GLM400CL? Let’s take a closer look.

Bosch GLM165-27CG and GLM400CL Laser Measure

Laser measures have been around for quite some time, though many people (including myself) haven’t used them in a while due to how inaccurate they used to be. At one point, they were more suggestions than accurate. Well, that time has now come and gone.

I’ve spent the past few weeks using the Bosch GLM165-27CG and GLM400CL connected laser measures, and I have to say, they’re more accurate than using a traditional tape measure. Don’t get me wrong – tape measures still absolutely are a great way to accurately measure smaller objects, but when it comes to larger rooms? These laser measures take the cake.

Starting with the GLM165-27CG, you’ll find a maximum measurement range of up to 165 feet with a green-beam laser. There’s a color readout display and even a built-in inclinometer to help ensure that you’re nice and level before taking a measurement. Out of the two, this will probably be my go-to unless I need the extra range of the GLM400CL (more on that in a bit). It’s small and compact, and the green laser is easier to see than the red of the GLM400CL, in my opinion. The GLM165-27CG is also battery-powered with AA batteries, though ours came with a rechargeable lithium-ion pack to use in lieu of disposables.

However, the GLM400CL does have a few benefits that the GLM165-27CG doesn’t offer. For starters, it has a maximum range of up to 400 feet, which is more than twice that of what the GLM165-27CG has to offer. It also packs reinforced glass for increased durability. The most notable upgrade over the smaller laser measure here is a built-in camera. The camera allows you to adjust its zoom to locate the laser spot at far distances, which can be useful when measuring something 400 feet away.

Both of these laser measures integrate with the same Bosch app on your smartphone. Setup is simple and took seconds for either one as it was all handled in-app. Once you’re in the app, it’s easy to create a new workspace or new room, and then start to capture measurements. As you can see, in a matter of just a few minutes, I was able to take the measurements of my garage and sketch it out, making it ready to export as a PDF or other formats, which I can use when planning out projects. This will come in real handy as I work on converting my two-car garage into a woodworking shop as I can now get very accurate readouts when trying to design new projects or figure out what measurements I need for cabinets.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Outdoor laser measuring device with up to 400 feet of measuring

Features an adjustable zoom to locate the laser spot at far distances, even outdoors or in busy backgrounds

Bluetooth connects the laser distance meter to a smartphone or tablet, enabling the transfer of measurements onto images

Rechargeable batteries deliver remarkable runtime for all-day jobs

Illuminates numbers in dark areas with a distinct resolution, allowing work in lowlight or no-light conditions

Inclinometer shows the tilt angle, 360°, for easy angle and indirect measurements

Default real-time measurement mode immediately provides an accurate measurement that automatically adjusts closer to or farther from the target

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to which one of these I reach for the most, it’s not the more feature-packed GLM400CL. While fancier and has a built-in screen, the compactness of the smaller GLM165-27CG makes it so much easier to use, in my opinion. Since I rarely will need to measure more than 165 feet, the lesser range really won’t bother me all that much. And not having a camera also won’t be a big deal for me since the green laser is quite bright and I’ll only be using it in smaller spaces.

On the flip side, the GLM400CL is very nice and feature-packed and offers a large display, which was useful when using it. However, it’s much bulkier, and the buttons aren’t quite as ergonomic to reach when trying to trigger in my use. The screen is nice, but for household measurements, unnecessary for most. One thing I could see the larger GLM400CL being used for is on larger job sites when you’re measuring hundreds of feet, as the exact location of the laser would be nearly impossible to see at that distance.

In the end, if you want a simple-to-use laser measure that interfaces with your smartphone for projects around the house, the Bosch GLM165-27CL is a fantastic choice and gets our top pick for the majority here. Though if you need something a bit more powerful, opting instead for the GLM400CL wouldn’t be a bad choice at all.

