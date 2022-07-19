Twelve South refreshes HoverBar Duo iPad stand with more flexible build and new colorways

Today, Twelve South is refreshing one of its more popular iPad accessories to deliver an even more versatile design. Originally launching over a year ago, the new and improved HoverBar Duo from Twelve South arrives with much of the same ergonomic iPad mounting features, just with a new QuickSwitch Tab that allows you to easily switch between desktop and mounted form-factors.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo refreshed with more versatile design

Twelve South is launching more of an incremental update to one of its latest iPad accessories today in the form of a new and improved HoverBar Duo. About a year and a half after the original, the new model arrives with the same goal of allowing you to prop up an iPad just about anywhere, but now has some extra tricks up its sleeve.

Design-wise, you’ll still find the articulated form-factor that allows you to adjust the height and depth of your tablet’s placement. The adjustable grip can also hold a variety of different iPad models including the mighty 12.9-inch iPad Pro all the way down to the latest iPad mini 6.

Now where things actually begin to diverge from its predecessor is that Twelve South has packed a new feature in the form of the QuickSwitch Tab into its HoverBar Duo. This allows you to switch out between two of the included base designs much easier than before. So for desktop use of having an iPad work as a SideCar companion for your Mac and the like, the standard weighted base can be clicked onto the arm. But if you want to bring it to the kitchen or elsewhere that the hanging mount would come in handy, it’s as easy as clicking in the other mount. Both of them are included in the package, as well.

Another one of the new adjustments from the second-generation HoverBar Duo is that Twelve South is offering an additional colorway this time around. The original version just came in black, and now there is a white style to choose from for complementing the a wider range of designs in Apple’s iPadOS stable.

Now available for purchase direct from Twelve South, pricing has not changed on the new iteration of HoverBar Duo. Much like before, the accessory retails for $79.99. So for those who want to benefit from the new features or design cues, you won’t have to shell out more than the first-generation model. Though Twelve South will also be continuing to sell out the remaining stock of the previous iPad mount at a reduced cost of $60, which offers some better value for those who don’t need the quick release functionality.

9to5Toys’ Take

The changes may not be completely redefining for the product, but should go a long ways towards improving the experience for those who actually take advantage of its flexible form-factor. The new version is by all accounts going to be an improment on the HoverBar Duo build, though whether or not it’s worth picking up over the previous-generation Twelve South accessory and its more affordable sale price tag is something we hope to find out in a future hands-on review.

