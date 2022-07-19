VIZIO unveils value-packed new 4K TVs: VRR, Wi-Fi 6E, 240fps, more with models from $190

The new 2023 VIZIO 4K TV lineup is being announced today. VIZIO – one of our favorite budget-conscious TV manufacturers – is refreshing its D-Series, V-Series, and M-Series displays today with upgraded tech, HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz VRR refresh rates, and more. Including its CES Innovation Award-winning 50-inch M-Series Quantum X model, the brand says today’s announcements are packed with “groundbreaking features that enhance the customer experience,” much of which at more than affordable price tags. Head below for a closer look.

New 2023 VIZIO 4K TV lineup

First up for the 2023 VIZIO 4K TV lineup is the 4K QLED M-Series models with Wi-Fi 6E. Alongside over a billion colors with Quantum Color tech, you’re looking at active full array LED zones, 120fps 4K gaming, Dolby Vision HDR, and the brand’s “fastest IQ Ultra+ Processor” yet:

We’ve put our most powerful CPU yet in M-Series, unlocking superior picture processing, optimizing Dolby Vision HDR andHDR10+ and driving color, brightness and detail in 4K.

The VIZIO M-Series displays are split between the Quantum 6 lineup and the higher-end Quantum X model that can handle “240fps for PC gaming at 1080p Full HD resolution” and will be available in 50-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes starting at $629.99 with a launch scheduled for this summer. While the M-Series Quantum 6 lineup that lacks some of the gaming specific features will deliver 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes starting at $349.99 and launch in the next couple of months.

V-Series models

Down from there, the new 2023 VIZIO 4K TV lineup will deliver a new range off V-Series models at particularly affordable price tags. Highlights here include full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, AMD FreeSync VRR, Dolby Vision, and three HDMI 2.1 ports.

Every model in the 2023 V-Series collection offers 4K resolution with a powerful upscaling engine, Full Array backlighting for a bright and uniform picture, and HDR capabilities that support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ – all presented in a sleek ThinFrame design. The V-Series’ enhanced IQ Active Processor was built to take your 4K entertainment experience to new heights, bringing out the best in Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ content with striking contrast, detail, and clarity. And like every other model in VIZIO’s 2023 TV collection, the V-Series’ incredible talents extend to its gaming, audio, and connectivity features.

The V-Series is also expected to launch “beginning this summer” with 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, starting at just $289.99 shipped.

D-Series VIZIO 4K TV lineup

The entry-level models come by way of the new D-Series displays with dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity with “crystal-clear full HD performance at a range of sizes that are perfect for any space — from kitchens to dorm rooms, bedrooms to living rooms, and workstations to gaming set-ups.” Highlights of these ultra-affordable screens include ultra-low input lag, HDR gaming via HDMI, an Auto Game Mode, and AMD FreeSync VRR with prices starting from just $159.99 and a July shipping date.

9to5Toys’ Take

While VIZIO has come against stiff competition in the affordable mid-tier and entry-level markets over the last few years, it’s offerings remain as some of the best bang-for-your-buck options on the market. Even the latest V-Series models deliver particularly notable value while including some of the most important features for gamers and all but the most staunch home entrainment enthusiasts – 120Hz, VRR, the latest Wi-Fi standards, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10 Plus, and full-array backlight systems. The new 2023 VIZIO 4K TV lineup is looking to ring in the brand’s 20th anniversary with much of the same focus that has gotten it to where it is today. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for pre-order details and availability when the times comes.

