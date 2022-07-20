Cuisinart blowout from $5: Cast iron Dutch ovens/frying pans from $50 (40% off), more

Woot has now kicked off a wide-ranging Cuisinart blowout cookware sale featuring air fry ovens, cutlery, pots and pans, waffle makers, and much more. One standout option is the Cuisinart 5.5-quart Round Dutch Oven in various colorways for $49.99 shipped for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently $80 on Amazon and sometimes going for over $100, today’s offer is at least $30 off and the lowest price we can find. These versatile cooking pots are great for the stovetop and in the oven with a cast iron construction that provides “superior heat retention and an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors.” They are also covered in a porcelain enameled exterior for durability alongside the dishwasher-safe designs for easy clean-ups. Head below for even more Cuisinart deals from $5.

Woot’s Cuisinart sale features everything from full-on countertop cookers and blenders to cookware sets and even a host of accessories like knives and spatulas. The deals start from just $5 Prime shipped and are scheduled to remain live until the end of the month. Having said, some items have already sold out, so don’t expect the good stuff to last that long.

Alongside this morning’s deals on SodaStream sparkling water maker bundles from $70, our home goods hub features a series of solid price drops on kitchen and cooking gear to upgrade your capabilities this summer and beyond. If you’re looking for some more premium cookware sets, the Ninja Foodi collections with 10-year warranties attached are now up to $80 off via Amazon and you can get a closer look at these deals in yesterday afternoon’s coverage right here.

Cuisinart 5.5-quart Round Dutch Oven features:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

Perfect for serving and entertaining

Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy clean up

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!