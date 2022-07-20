SodaStream’s Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker with glass carafes now $112 (Reg. $160), more

Amazon is now offering SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine bundle for $111.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is $48 in savings, the second-best price of the year, and the lowest total we can find on one of the more attractive models in the lineup (if you ask me). This one ships with the sparkling water maker, a 60L Co2 cylinder, and a pair of glass dishwasher-safe carafes that look much nicer when it comes time for serving than the standard issue plastic variants you get on other models. It was “developed to be the most premium sparkling water machine in the world” and, with today’s deal, costs even less than some of the brand’s all-plastic setups. Head below for more SodaStream deals from $70.

Amazon is also offering a notable deal on the entry-level SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. Now bundled with a 60L Co2 cylinder and the bubly drops flavors, you can land this regularly $100 setup for $70 shipped. This is a new low on this configuration that is available in all four colorways to match your kitchen decor. Get a closer look at each of them on this landing page.

Speaking of kitchen gear, you’ll want to swing by our home goods hub for even more notable offers to upgrade your cooking arsenal this summer. Alongside this deal on Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Analog Electric Smoker, you’ll also find a 2022 low on Cuisinart’s steel wine opener at $24. Not to mention all of these Ninja cooker offers with as much as $100 in savings to be had and this ongoing price drop on its rarely discounted iced coffee-ready DualBrew System now down at $128 shipped. Everything else is waiting right here.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 2 glass carafes

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Carbonates only in elegant glass carafes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!