SodaStream’s Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker with glass carafes now $112 (Reg. $160), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
New lows From $70

Amazon is now offering SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine bundle for $111.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is $48 in savings, the second-best price of the year, and the lowest total we can find on one of the more attractive models in the lineup (if you ask me). This one ships with the sparkling water maker, a 60L Co2 cylinder, and a pair of glass dishwasher-safe carafes that look much nicer when it comes time for serving than the standard issue plastic variants you get on other models. It was “developed to be the most premium sparkling water machine in the world” and, with today’s deal, costs even less than some of the brand’s all-plastic setups. Head below for more SodaStream deals from $70

Amazon is also offering a notable deal on the entry-level SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. Now bundled with a 60L Co2 cylinder and the bubly drops flavors, you can land this regularly $100 setup for $70 shipped. This is a new low on this configuration that is available in all four colorways to match your kitchen decor. Get a closer look at each of them on this landing page

Speaking of kitchen gear, you’ll want to swing by our home goods hub for even more notable offers to upgrade your cooking arsenal this summer. Alongside this deal on Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Analog Electric Smoker, you’ll also find a 2022 low on Cuisinart’s steel wine opener at $24. Not to mention all of these Ninja cooker offers with as much as $100 in savings to be had and this ongoing price drop on its rarely discounted iced coffee-ready DualBrew System now down at $128 shipped. Everything else is waiting right here

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 2 glass carafes
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
  • Carbonates only in elegant glass carafes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Retrofit AC units with Siri and HomeKit using the Sensi...
Philips’ regularly $50 Sonicare ProtectiveClean R...
Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC card and adapt...
ASUS Chromebook C425 just released last month and sees...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles at $250 in 1-day Woot refur...
Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Analog Electric Smoker sees...
Save 24% on SKIL’s 4V Cordless Rechargeable Screw...
CORSAIR’s budget K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard drops to...
Load more...
Show More Comments