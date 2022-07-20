Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC card and adapter hits Amazon low at $29 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card for $28.99 shipped. Regularly $50 directly from Samsung where it is also matched, this model has bounced between $30 and as much as $50 over the last few months at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this model launched in late 2021 with a 130MB/s transfer speed rating alongside the latest V30 4K video support and A2 app loading for use in Android devices and more. It also delivers Samsung’s 6-proof protection against water, temperature, X-ray, magnets, drops, and wearout, all backed by a 10-year warranty. It also ships with the adapter for use in standard SD setups. Get a closer look right here and more details below.

While today’s lead deal is actually more affordable than Amazon is charging on the smaller 128GB model that is selling for $33, you can drop down to the 64GB variant at $14 Prime shipped. The specs on this model are essentially the same just with a lighter storage capacity.

If it’s the SSD storage you’re after, dive into our coverage of PNY’s latest V2 portable SSD. This model undercuts the major brands while delivering even faster speed ratings than the standard SanDisk and Samsung variants. Clocking in at up to 1,100MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 gear and USB-C connectivity, this Amazon all-time low is certainly worth a look for anyone that doesn’t require the most rugged possible option out there. All of the details you need are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC features:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable*

FAST AND SMOOTH: Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface**

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; With so many sizes select the perfect capacity for all your memories

YOU’RE FULLY PROTECTED: The EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; Your experiences are irreplaceable and deserves reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty

