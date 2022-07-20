Retrofit AC units with Siri and HomeKit using the Sensibo Air smart controller at $99 (Save $36)

Amazon now offers the Sensibo Air Smart Air Conditioner Controller with HomeKit for $99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $135, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at $36 off while marking the lowest since back in December of 2021. With summer heat bearing down across the US and rest of the world, bringing the Sensibo Air controller into your smart home this summer is a notable option to stay cool. For renters or anyone who doesn’t have central AC and relies on in-unit models to beat the heat, this smart controller will integrate any remote controlled unit into a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup for setting schedules, controlling with your voice, and configuring automations. You can learn more about the experience in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Another great solution for adding some smarts to your cooling setup this summer would be picking up one of Wemo’s new Thread-enabled Smart Plugs. These $25 offerings are far below the price of the lead deal, and will let you bring fans into the fold of your HomeKit setup. With the option of using Bluetooth or Thread for pairing with your smart home, these plugs make for a more affordable solution to retrofit an existing appliance with some voice control and scheduling capabilties.

If you’re more partial to bringing some eye-catching lighting into your setup, Nanoleaf’s stable of smart home accessories are still on sale following Prime Day. Delivering the best prices of the year on its modular Shapes and Lines starter kits at $170 each, there are also some more affordable standalone lights and the like from $14.

Sensibo Air Controller features:

Turn your existing remote controlled air conditioner or your mini split / ductless / heat pump system into a smart AC and reduce your cooling bills by up to 40%! Maintain a comfortable home temperature from anywhere with Sensibo’s feature packed Smartphone app. Connect to WiFi or Bluetooth, launch the app, place it on any flat surface, and rapidly connect to any remote controlled AC unit.

