Try out Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 with 8.3-inch folding screen at low of $1,000 (Save $500)

Microsoft is now offering its unlocked Surface Duo 2 128GB Folding Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, today’s offer amounts to a match of the all-time low at $500 off. It’s only the third discount to date and now arrives as the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention from back in March. Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. Most notably, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around back to complete the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to add some extra protection into the mix would be with Microsoft’s official Bumper cases. These are designed especially for the Surface Duo 2 and arrive in one of four colors with a silicone design that will help keep your device from getting scratched up. Selling for $20 each, these covers are worth considering to round out the package.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers a pretty notable Android experience for those who aren’t completely interested in going with something as flashy as the lead deal. Sure it doesn’t feature a folding screen, but does deliver a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and Hasselblad-backed camera array for $500.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features:

Open two screens and discover limitless possibilities for apps, email, meetings, and calls that never leaves your side. Now with lightning-fast 5G, optimized audio in every mode, and new dynamic triple lens camera to capture, edit, and share moments. More than a phone, new dual-screen experiences for Microsoft 365 await, plus Xbox gaming, streaming, and every Android app in the Google Play store.

