OnePlus 9 5G falls within $1 of all-time low if you missed out on Prime Day at $500 (Save $229)

In case you missed out on Prime Day, Amazon is offering another chance to score one of the best prices to date on the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Smartphone. Now down to $499.99 in both styles, this one typically fetches $729 and is sitting at within $1 of the all-time low. This is matching the Prime Day price tag and is the second-best discount to date. While those who prefer the higher-end devices may want to consider the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the now previous-generation, entry-level offering still packs a punch.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $12 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this series of case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

While the Android hardware deals have effectively dried up following Prime Day, there are still plenty of digital savings to take advantage of. Over in our latest roundup of the best app and game deals, there are plenty of ways to supplement the experience of your existing handset, or the new OnePlus 9 above.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

