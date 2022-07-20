TP-Link Kasa’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outdoor dimmer smart plug hits $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dimmer Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer marks the second-best price to date, is the lowest in nearly 2 months, and good for 20% in savings. Expanding your Alexa or Assistant setup to the outdoors, this TP-Link Kasa smart plug sports an IP64 weather-resistant housing with a single outlet. Bringing voice control and automation to patio lights or even water fixtures in ponds or fountains, the dimmable outlet can be adjusted from the smartphone app or with your preferred voice assistant. There’s also no hub required, with the dimmer plug pairing right to your Wi-Fi out of the box. Head below for more.

Those who need a dual outlet design are also in luck, as Amazon is carrying the savings over to the best-selling TP-Link Kasa Outdoor 2-outlet Smart Plug. Dropping to $19.99, this is also down from the usual $25 going rate to mark one of the best prices of the year. Sporting the same IP64 water-resistance rating and smart home control as the lead deal, this one adds in a second outlet for controlling a second light or appliance. Though that does come with the loss of the dimming features noted above.

As far as other smart home devices go, all of the ongoing price cuts live in our guide are now joined by a discount today on the Sensibo Air controller. This accessory will let you bring in-window AC units into your smart home, be it one centered around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. Down to the best price of the year at $99, today’s $36 discounts makes for a perfect chance to upgrade and beat the heat through the rest of summer.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dimmer Smart Plug features:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Freely adjust the brightness of connected lights outdoors with the Kasa Smart app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water.

