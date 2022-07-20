Ultraloq’s biometric 6-in-1 smart U-Bolt Pro door lock drops to $152 for a limited time today

The official Ultraloq Amazon storefront is now offering its U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Keyless Biometric Smart Lock for $152.15 shipped. Regularly $179, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon on the pro model. Today’s offer is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 9 hours or until stock runs out. This model delivers a 6-in-1 lock to your front door with a built-in biometric fingerprint scanner alongside the ability to unlock via a smartphone over Bluetooth including both auto proximity and shake to open options (as well as a mechanical key). Via the companion app, you can create remote temporary unlock options for guests as well as enjoy automatic locking when you leave the door. It also features an IP65 weather- and dust -proof design with a lifetime mechanical warranty. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Wyze Smart Lock Bolt. This one isn’t quite as feature-rich overall, but delivers much of the same functionality otherwise including fingerprint scanner and keypad entry at a far less expensive $80 price tag.

Just be sure to scope out this deal on eufy’s Security Smart Lock with Fingerprint Scanner that’s now at a low of $175. Then head over to our smart home hub for additional ways to make your living space more intelligent including this morning’s offers on TP-Link Kasa’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outdoor dimmer smart plugs and this HomeKit-ready Sensibo Air smart controller, just to name a couple.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro features:

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock via Bluetooth: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Ultraloq Bridge WiFi Adaptor is required for remote access (sold separately).

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. 360° Live Fingerprint ID. Just one touch to unlock your smart lock. No more fumbling around for keys. Stores up to 100 fingerprints. Up to 50 customizable 4-8 digit codes for backup.

