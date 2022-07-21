ASUS’ ROG Strix RTX 3080 12GB OC Edition graphics card returns to $799, more from $474

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 12GB OC Edition Graphics Card for $799 shipped. Normally going for $1,100, this 27% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This model of NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 GPU features 12GB of GDDR6X memory which is an upgrade over the 10GB the RTX 3080 launched with. The axial-tech fan design features three cooling fans with the center one having its rotation direction reversed. You’ll also have some RGB accent lighting here to make this graphics card pop against the darkness of most PC builds. Here you’ll have two HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs to handle any gaming setup. Check out our upgraded RTX 3080 GPU launch coverage to learn more and head below for additional NVIDIA graphics card deals.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also currently tracking a deal on the ASUS ROG Strix LC RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card at its new low price of $1,099. Unlike the cards above, this one comes equipped with its own liquid cooling setup so you can ensure you’re getting peak performance at all times.

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 12GB OC Edition features:

NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors: The building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU, the all-new Ampere SM brings 2X the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency.

3rd Generation Tensor Cores: Get up to 2X the throughput with structural sparsity and advanced AI algorithms such as DLSS. Now with support for up to 8K resolution, these cores deliver a massive boost in game performance and all-new AI capabilities.

2.9-slot design expands cooling surface area compared to last gen for more thermal headroom than ever before.

