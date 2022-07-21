Dell’s latest G15 5520 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3060 graphics sees first discount to $1,250

Amazon is now offering the all-new Dell G15 5520 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,249.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,400, this $150 price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked for this new laptop. Running with a 12th gen Intel i7 14-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics, the G15 is a very capable gaming machine with its 1080p 120Hz display seeing full utilization in most games. This laptop makes the jump to the new DDR5 standard for its 16GB of RAM with 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage allowing you to access your programs and games faster than you ever have before. Rounding out this laptop is three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port with DisplayPort alt mode output, an HDMI 2.1 output, Ethernet, audio combo jack, and power in. Head below for more.

While the G15 comes with two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, a good gaming headset will help you in competitive games. You could use some of your savings here to grab the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Since this headset uses a 3.5mm audio jack connection you can use it across practically any platform, but on Windows you get access to virtual 7.1-channel surround sound which will help you hear where enemies are in-game. You’ll also have a built-in microphone for talking with friends and teammates with the ability to retract the arm into the left earcup when you don’t need it. The foam earcup padding is infused with cooling gel to help the headset stay comfortable all day long with the lightweight bauxite aluminum frame further increasing the comfort levels.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We are also tracking a deal on the CORSAIR iCUE LC100 PC Case Lighting Panels which have returned to the all-time low of $110 for just the second time. These magnetic modular triangular light panels allow you to add some flare to your PC build with iCUE allowing for software customization.

Dell G15 5520 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

Dell G15 5520 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop comes with an FHD 120Hz Display, Intel Core i7-12700H , 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11.

Dual air intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, four strategically located vents, and thermal design work together to provide excellent cooling. As a result, you can expect your system to stay cool as the action heats up. With Intel i7 14-core CPUs and customized performance profiles, you can enjoy powerful and consistent high-end performance during every gaming session.

With the simple touch of a button, you can give yourself a power boost. By pressing FN + Game Shift (F9), the Game Shift function activates a dynamic performance mode in the Alienware Command Center, maximizing fan speed to keep your system cool as the processors work harder.

