CORSAIR’s new iCUE magnetic RGB lighting panels refresh your PC at $110 low (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR iCUE LC100 PC Case Lighting Panels for $109.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is only the second chance to save since launching earlier in the spring. The $20 in savings also mark a return to the all-time low. Upgrading your PC with some added RGB flair, COARSAIR’s new iCUE accent lighting panels provide a unique modular triangle design to your PC case. Included in this starter kit are nine of the tiles, which can be arranged in plenty of different configurations thanks to a magnetic design that allows them to just snap together. They will also magnetically mount to your case, and include everything you need out of the box to customize the lighting effects in CORSAIR’s iCUE software. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more practical PC upgrade that can also bring some added RGB lighting into the mix, CORSAIR’s iCUE RGB Elite fan kit is worth a look. This package, like the flashier lead deal, includes the iCUE lightning node and everything you need to bring some more fans to your build with reactive and adjustable lighting in tow. The $67 price tag also means it will be more affordable, and should hopefully help keep the thermals of your rig in check instead of just purely being for aesthetics.

Over in our PC gaming guide, there are also plenty of other ways to give your existing rig an upgrade, or just finally build one for the first time. Falling into the latter category, CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO XT M.2 SDD is currently on sale right now and delivers 4TB of storage for its lowest price yet of $580.

More on CORSAIR’s iCUE PC Case Lighting Panels:

Give Your PC a Personal Touch: Make your case truly stand out with interconnected mini RGB lighting panels configurable in your own custom layouts. 81 RGB LEDs with Light Diffusion: Includes nine triangular RGB lighting panels, each lit by nine bright RGB LEDs, in a sturdy, light-diffusing casing that softens and blends light for a continuous and smooth effect. CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node PRO Included: Fully customize your lighting with an included RGB lighting controller and powerful CORSAIR iCUE software.

