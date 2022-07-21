Score a 4-pack of Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillets at just $10 ea. (Reg. $65, Amazon all-time low)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 4-piece set of Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillets for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $65 or even more as of late, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. There’s nothing quite like a solid cast iron pan and this set delivers 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch options to your kitchen arsenal at $10 a pop as well as four silicone handle holders. Alongside the included lifetime warranty here, this versatile cookware is said to be great for the stovetop, oven, grill, and even over an open flame as well. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for a single cast iron pan to supplement your grilling setup this summer, consider this Lodge 10.25-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet. It sells for under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is among the most popular options in its class. This model is also designed for “the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire.”

We are also still tracking a deep price drop on Ninja’s regularly up to $280 Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer system. Now down at $142.50 shipped, this model delivers three cooking modes across 14 preset functions to provide a notable one pot meal solution all year round and for air frying some side dishes to support your summer cookouts as well. Get a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown in yesterday’s deal coverage right here. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more while you’re at it.

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet features:

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION and UNRIVALED HEAT RETENTION – Cuisinel cast iron is famous for that perfect, succulent sear, without losing any heat when cold food hits the pan. Whether you’re using our premium cookware on your kitchen stove, oven, BBQ or even an inconsistent campfire, the lossless heat retention and consistent heat distribution makes managing your cooking times effortless. Can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!