Lenovo Tab P11 Plus drops to $292 at Amazon with detachable keyboard in tow (Reg. $340)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $292.39 shipped. Normally fetching $340, this package is now sitting at one of the best prices to date of $48 off. Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus arrives centered around an 11-inch 2K display and powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor that enables the tablet to run Android 11. One of the more enticing features is the bundled detachable keyboard, which allows you to convert from a productivity machine to enjoying content. The rest of the package features 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. Head below for more.

If you plan on putting the Tab 11 Plus to work with writing, drawing, or any other creative endevour, it’s worth using some of your savings on the Lenovo Active Pen 2. This companion stylus sports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and also allows you to set custom shortcuts. Its $51 price tag is also less than the total savings above, allowing you to complete the setup for far below retail.

Or if you’d prefer going with a smartphone that can double as more of a tablet-like experience, there’s still a chance to try out Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 at an all-time low. Thanks to a $500 price cut, you can now bring home the folding handset with 8.3-inch display at $1,000.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features:

Experience first-class multimedia and fun with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with an included keyboard. This Android tablet features a large, 11-inch screen with 2K resolution. You’ll enjoy beautiful video in the IPS LCD touch display and great audio through quad speakers with user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos. Inside, you’ll find a powerful octa-core chip, 4GB + 128GB memory. Plus, this slim and lightweight tablet delivers epic battery life in an aluminum-alloy design with a dual-tone finish available in an elegant slate grey color.

