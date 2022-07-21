LG’s all-new Ultragear 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees first discount to $999 (Save 23%)

Amazon now offers the latest LG Ultragear 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 23% discount is the first we’ve tracked for this new monitor with today’s deal matched by LG directly as well. This new gaming monitor from LG comes equipped with a 4K IPS panel that has a base refresh rate of 144Hz with the ability to overclock it to 160Hz over the DisplayPort connection; the HDMI 2.1 ports are limited to 4K 144Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility are present here to eliminate screen tearing from games that detract from immersion. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and HDR10 support mean your games will look great with the 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut backing it up. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still want to game at 4K, be sure to check out the Samsung Odyssey G70A 28-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $630. When comparing these two monitors, there are some similarities and some downgrades with the Odyssey like having the same 4K 144Hz capability, but with a smaller screen and VESA DispalyHDR certification, but the 400 level instead of 1000. AMD FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC compatibility are present here too with the FreeSync being a slight downgrade to just the premium tier. The Odyssey also uses a VA panel which is still good for gaming, though not as preferable for content creation.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like these monitors. We’re also tracking a deal on the Acer 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz HDR10 Gaming Monitor for $270 which is seeing its first substantial price drop. Compared to the LG option here, this Acer monitor is fairly similar with a lower resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDR10 support.

LG Ultragear 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience the flawless imagery and stunning graphics of a 4k gaming monitor from LG. The LG UltraGear™ 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GQ950-B) takes creating, browsing the web, and exploring virtual worlds to the next level. This 32-inch monitor is designed with the capabilities necessary to thrive in competitive gaming. 144Hz of speed provides the optimal refresh rate for fast, smooth gameplay. Regardless of the genre or the level of your gaming, a 144Hz gaming monitor is your ticket to an immersive gaming experience. LG’s 32-Inch 4k Gaming Monitor is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible. A monitor with G-SYNC® compatibility is what you need to reduce the risk of interruption from screen tearing and stutter.

