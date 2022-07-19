Acer’s 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz HDR10 Gaming Monitor sees first discount to $270 (Save $110)

Amazon is now offering the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $380 like it does from Acer directly, this 29% discount marks the first substantial price drop we’ve tracked for this monitor and makes a new all-time low. The Zero-Frame design of this monitor will allow you to become more immersed in your games with the 170Hz refresh rate being backed by AMD FreeSync Premium support to eliminate screen-tearing. You’ll also have access to HDR10 support for HDR gaming with deeper levels of black and white contrast with multiple gaming modes, each with its own unique color profile. Rounding out this monitor is its single DisplayPort 1.4 input and dual HDMI 2.0 ports for wide connectivity for computers and consoles alike. Head below for more.

You could use some of your savings here to pick up the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount for $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. While the monitor comes with a height-adjustable stand, you may have limited desk real estate and would rather have even more flexibility with positioning. In that case, this mount will be the one for you with its adjustable gas spring that supports the weight of the monitor, making adjustments effortless. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet option requiring a hole through the desk to work. There is even integrated cable management routing here for a clean setup.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub to check out the other deals on hardware and peripherals we’ve rounded up for you. Looking to upgrade your internal PC storage? Right now you can pick up the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD with heatsink for $140, a new Amazon all-time low price. Here you’ll see speeds upwards of 7,000MB/s and can even be slid into your PlayStation 5 if you prefer.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Introducing Acer’s RG321QU gaming monitor – the WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display. The design saves space on your desk and lets you place multiple monitors side by side to build a seamless big-screen display. (UM.JR1AA.P01)

