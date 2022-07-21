OMOTON’s silver aluminum MacBook and Chromebook stand hits new low at $17 (32% off)

The official OMOTON Amazon storefront is now offering its TM-L2 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on its silver detachable model that breaks down for easier transportation. This model is compatible with just about all MacBooks, Chromebooks, and laptops between 10 and 15.6 inches. It features an aluminum alloy construction with rubber padding throughout to protect your machine and tabletop from scratches with a design that promotes air flow to the bottom of your device to keep things cool as well as to help “relieve neck and shoulder pain by elevating your laptop to eye level.” More details below.

This Nulaxy LS13 stand comes in at even less via Amazon at $13.50 Prime shipped. You’re not going to get the silver colorway here, but it might match your Space Gray M2 MacBook Air even better and still delivers a detachable design, aluminum build, and rubber padding throughout.

OMOTON TM-L2 Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

This laptop stand is well compatible with all laptops from 10 to15.6-inch, such as MacBook 12 inch/ 13 inch, MacBook Air 13 inch, MacBook Pro 13 inch / 15inch (2020/ 2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), Microsoft Surface, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell, HP, Chromebook, and other notebooks. The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping.

