Spigen’s latest GaN III 35W USB-C charger now $25 (Matching low), 45W and 65W from $32

We are now tracking solid price drops on Spigen’s latest ArcStation Pro GaN III Dual USB-C Wall Chargers courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Available in 35W, 45W, and 65W capacities, you can now grab all three marked down at $25.19, $32.24, and $41.25 shipped respectively. These models carry up to $36, $43, and $55 regular prices and are all now at the lowest prices we can find. The 35W model is matching the all-time with other two coming within a couple bucks of the best price ever. All three models feature a pair of Power Delivery USB-C ports alongside dual charging at up to 40W and 25W on the higher end option. Leveraging GaN III and 3D PCB tech, they make for notable charging solutions for just about all smartphones, MacBooks, and more. Additional details below. 

Consider the Anker 511 Nano Pro model instead at $14.50 Prime shipped if you can make a 20W model work for you instead. While not as powerful overall as the latest Spigen models above, they are available in various colorways and still deliver solid USB-C charging solutions for less. You’ll also find the brand’s 65W model on sale alongside a host of other charging gear in our latest Anker roundup as well. 

Then head over to this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for more. Including everything from mophie Qi charging pads to car mounts, Lightning cables, and solar power banks, the deals start from $10 and everything is organized right here

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN III charger features:

  • Dual USB C PD PPS Charging Port : Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charger your device.
  • Advanced GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher.
  • Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

