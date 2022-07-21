Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros hit all-time lows from $1,749 (Save $250+)

Amazon is now offering all-time lows on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,199 shipped. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $300 off while beating our previous mention by $50 and the Prime Day offer by another $100. The higher capacity 1TB model is also $300 off and resting at a new low of $2,399.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

On the smaller side of the M1 Pro feature set, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. Now sitting at $1,749 for the 512GB model, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for the first time in 4 months while also marking only the second time it has fallen this low. You’d normally pay $1,999, with today’s offer saving you $250 and beating our previous mention by $50. Those who need 1TB of storage can also upgrade at $2,199 from its usual $2,499 going rate. It packs a similar spec sheet as the larger counterpart above, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead to pair with its M1 Pro chip, MagSafe charging, and other notable features.

If you can live without the more professional power of the M1 Pro chip, we’re still tracking an even more affordable way to try out the Apple Silicon tech. Right now, Amazon also has the entry-level M1 MacBook Air sitting at $899, delivering not only a $100 discount, but also a 13-inch display and lightweight build into your EDC or back to school setup come fall.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

