Pad & Quill clears out leather Oxford iPad Pro cases with huge 58% price drop from $61.50

Pad & Quill is clearing out its classic Oxford iPad Pro cases. You can now land the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Oxford Leather iPad Pro Cases for $61.62 and $75.18 shipped when you apply discount code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $150 and $180 respectively, you’re looking at massive 58% price drops, some of the best prices ever, and a notable opportunity to cover any of the iPad Pro models released between 2018 and 2021 with a handcrafted leather sheath. Head below for more details.

The Pad & Quill Oxford Leather iPad Pro cases deliver an attachment for the Magic Keyboard as well as enough space for Apple Pencil alongside the artisan leather treatment here. Every case is crafted from a “single piece of American Full-Grain Bridle Leather” with an elastic strap closure, self-propping viewing stand, marine-grade nylon stitching, and the smart cover with magnetic on/off feature.

But if you’re looking to update your Apple tablet to a new model, we are now tracking a solid price drop on iPad Air 5 with up to $70 in savings. Not to mention this notable offer on Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ aluminum iPad Pro Keyboard Case that is now at the lowest price we have tracked.

Pad & Quill Oxford Leather iPad Pro Case features:

The Oxford makes a protective case for the iPad Pro 12.9 and Apple pencil. The features expand to also accommodate the use of the Magic or Smart Keyboard within the case as well! On the inside of every case, you will find the artisan’s signature who made that case. Our tribute to the artisan and what we are about here at Pad & Quill. We are proud of our artisans, and we back the case with a 2-year leather warranty and a 30-day money-back promise.

