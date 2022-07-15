Apple’s iPad Air 5 wasn’t on sale for Prime Day, but is now finally down to $559 (Up to $70 off)

After Prime Day came and went without any price cuts going live, we were beginning to think that Amazon forgot about Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. But now to close out the week, the retailer is finally discounting the most recent iPadOS experience. Right now, Amazon has the entry-level iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB starting at $559 shipped in several colorways. That’s down from the $599 going rate and matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. You can also save $70 on the 256GB capacity, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular models, too.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

Speaking of post-Prime Day deals that were better than what we saw during the actual 48-hour shopping event, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now down to the all-time low. Clocking in at $50 under the Prime Day price, this machine is now sitting at $2,249 following a $250 price cut via Amazon.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

