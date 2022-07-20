Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ aluminum iPad Pro Keyboard Case hits $190 low (Save $60), more

Brydge is launching a new back to school sale today now that we’re halfway through the week, discounting a selection of its iPad and Mac accessories in the process with free shipping across the board. Headlining this time around is its new 12.9 MAX+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard for $189.99. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $10. This marks a new all-time low, as well. Arriving with an aluminum design that turns your iPad Pro into a MacBook, Brydge MAX+ packs a full backlit keyboard on top of a large trackpad. Pairing over Bluetooth, you’ll find support for multi-touch gestures alongside the folio design that closes up when not in use. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea how it compares to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but then head below for more.

Brydge is also carrying over the savings to an assortment of other keyboard covers for the latest iPads, Mac docking stations, and other accessories. You’ll want to shop all of the back to school offers via its official storefront sale right here in order to check out the top discounts, though the lead deal is certainly still the place to start for 12.9-inch iPad Pro users.

Speaking of iPad markdowns themselves, we’re currently tracking a post-Prime Day offer on Apple’s iPad Air 5. After Amazon’s 2-day shopping event came and went without a price cut, you can now finally save on the new release starting at $559.

Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard, the new Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro blurs the lines line between tablet and laptop like never before. The Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro gives you the wireless freedom you need to control your day. The protective case and portable design allow you to grab and go when you need to, without worrying about scratches or dents.

