Ponder Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb at $75 Amazon low (Reg. $100)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb for $74.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches the best price of the year, and is $10 under our previous mention. Packed into a unique orb design, Anker’s MagGo charging station is a notable way to top off all of your gear at the desktop, nightstand, and more. Its main draw is the 7.5W MagSafe charging mount on the front, which is joined by an array of ports on the back. Alongside three AC outlets, you’ll find dual USB-C outputs, and two USB-A slots. We also walked away impressed in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Not quite as versatile as the lead deal, but still a notable way to refresh your charging setup, Anker’s MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station is just $70. This model saves you an extra few bucks and notably steps down to a more compact form-factor that refuels iPhones and AirPods at the same time.

As far as more capable MagSafe charging stations go, Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger is worth a look. This one steps up to a full 15W output compared to the 7.5W speeds offered by the lead deal, while also delivering a secondary Qi pad and Apple Watch charging dock at $127.

Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb features:

Snap your iPhone 12 magnetically into place to enjoy safe and effortless wireless charging. A built-in magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets make powering up your entire desktop a breeze. With all the ports on the back of the charging station, you can direct messy cables behind your desk while keeping the clean and tidy magnetic charging pad facing forward. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a 65W charge, power up tablets at high speed, or charge your iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

